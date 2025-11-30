The Film Charlie Sheen Chose Over Karate Kid Is A B-Movie That Wasn't Released Until 2020

There are tons of stories about actors who almost played some major role but didn't because of scheduling conflicts, but few are as truly terrible as Charlie Sheen losing out on playing the lead in "The Karate Kid" because he had already committed to another role, in the low-budget "Jaws" rip-off and horror sequel "Grizzly II: Revenge." Despite having been chosen to play Daniel LaRusso, the role made famous by Ralph Macchio, in "The Karate Kid," Sheen had already signed on to "Grizzly II" and was going to be in Hungary filming that instead. While speaking to Conan O'Brien on his podcast, Sheen revealed that he had actually tried to get out of filming "Grizzly II" because he knew that it wasn't going to amount to anything, and "The Karate Kid" could be a huge hit, but his father, actor Martin Sheen, talked him out of it.

Apparently, the elder Sheen told his son that it was important to keep his word, and that it would matter more to his career than whatever success he might have had from "The Karate Kid." While that's generally good advice, it's also possibly not true in this instance, since "The Karate Kid" was a massive success. To add insult to injury, not only was "Grizzly II" a total flop, but it wasn't even released until 2020, nearly 40 years after being filmed. At least Sheen had some good company, as both Laura Dern and George Clooney also appeared in "Grizzly II: Revenge," and it was even Clooney's first feature film. All three ended up having extremely successful careers, so maybe being a part of "Grizzly II" wasn't that cursed after all?