A Uniquely Terrible Horror Sequel United The Two Best Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Villains

Sometimes, the stories behind the making of a movie end up being more interesting than the movie itself. That's definitely the case with the 2020 killer bear film "Grizzly II: Revenge." This absolutely awful sequel to 1976's semi-successful "Grizzly" (a blatant "Jaws" rip-off that swaps out the movie's shark for a bear) had all of the makings of a killer B-movie, with a cast of young upstarts who would go on to become wildly famous, along with some seasoned actors trying to earn an easy paycheck and an animatronic bear. Unfortunately, things went a little haywire. And by that I mean executive producer Joseph Ford Proctor allegedly disappeared on the first day of shooting in Hungary in 1983 (apparently, he ended up in jail?!), leaving co-producer Suzanne Csikos Nagy high and dry without financing. She eventually found a new financier and was able to complete filming, but the movie was in no shape to release, and it wasn't until 2020 that a "finished," official cut of "Grizzly II" saw the light of day.

While "Grizzly II" is abysmal (and not even in a fun way), it does have a few things in it that some die-hard film and TV fans might want to check out. First, there are the "blink-and-you'll-miss-them" performances from Laura Dern, Charlie Sheen, and George Clooney (all of whom had only barely started their careers when they made the movie). Second, it sort-of reunited the greatest "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" villains of all time, or at least the people who played them. Yes, both Louise Fletcher and Marc Alaimo, who played Kai Winn and Gul Dukat on "Deep Space Nine," respectively, appear in the grisly "Grizzly" sequel.