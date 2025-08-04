George Clooney Made His Movie Debut In A Sequel To A Jaws Rip-Off

George Clooney is one of the most beloved and successful actors in the world, which only makes it that much more surprising to learn his first-ever movie was a total disaster. "Grizzy II: Revenge" was a horror thriller about a grizzly bear who goes on a deadly rampage. However, despite being shot in 1983, the film was put on the shelf since it was unable to finish some of its special effects due to a lack of funding. But while it was initially expected to only be delayed by a few years, the "Grizzly" sequel wound up being postponed for four decades, eventually being released to the public in 2021.

You might think Clooney would be excited for his intended-debut film to finally release, but the actor reacted to the news more with lighthearted dread. "I haven't seen it — and I don't know that I want to," Clooney told The Sun in 2021. "It was a bad time for hair and clothes."

Clooney's character in the film does indeed sport a mullet and a denim vest. He looks very stereotypically 1980s; a far cry from the suave, well-dressed sort of man we're used to him playing. It doesn't help that the rest of "Grizzly II" isn't great either. In fact, '80s nostalgia didn't help the movie at all when it came to its critical reception. "It's not even 'so bad it's good,'" wrote Dennis Harvey for Variety, "It's just a half-assembled collection of parts that will never be whole."

The movie was so bad, in fact, that Clooney compared it unfavorably to the most widely-panned film of his career. "I have a sense I have found something that's worse than 'Batman & Robin,'" he noted.