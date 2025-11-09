One Peacemaker Star Knew James Gunn Was Taking Over DC Studios Before It Was Announced
The following contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2.
Each of the characters in the 11th Street Kids on "Peacemaker" has their specialties, but keeping secrets is definitely not one for super-hacker John Economos (Steve Agee). In episode 6 of the second season, which /Film's Bill Bria calls "one of the best things James Gunn has ever done," the gang goes through Peacemaker's (John Cena) dimensional portal and ends up in the alternate universe he's been living in, which turns out to be one where Nazis won World War II. Almost immediately upon being discovered by Earth X's Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick), Economos starts spilling his beans, telling the alternate universe version of Peacemaker's evil dead dad basically everything.
Thankfully the actor who plays John Economos isn't nearly as quick to share secrets, as he's not only starred in several major James Gunn comic book productions, but in an interview with Men's Journal he revealed that he was also at Gunn's home when the writer, director, and producer found out that he was actually in the running to be co-CEO of DC Studios. That's a pretty massive secret to keep, but Agee isn't much like his onscreen alter-ego beyond basic appearances and an appreciation for season 2 theme song rockers Foxy Shazam, so Gunn was in the clear.
Steve Agee knew James Gunn was potentially going to be DC Studios co-CEO
When asked by Men's Journal if he was bad about spilling secrets like his dye-bearded alter-ego, Agee explained that he was kind of a secret king, actually. "In my job, especially in this world of comic books and superheroes, secrecy is so key," he said. "You don't want to spoil anything, and there are people who accidentally spoil stuff. I never want to be the person to spoil stuff for anybody." He continued:
"Before it happened, I was one of the few people that knew James [Gunn] was up for co-head of the DCU part of Warner Bros. I was at his house, and he was like: 'I want to tell you something, but I swear to God, man, you cannot tell anybody this.' So, I sat on that for months and months and months. I'm really good at keeping secrets."
Agee does have to be pretty good at keeping secrets, since he's not only played John Economos in "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker," but he was the body performer for King Shark in "The Suicide Squad" as well, and he seems to be one of the first to find out what's happening in the world of Gunn. Since Gunn has a habit of hiring the same actors again and again, I'm guessing they're all pretty good at keeping secrets ... even Nathan Fillion, somehow.
