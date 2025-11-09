One Peacemaker Star Knew James Gunn Was Taking Over DC Studios Before It Was Announced

When asked by Men's Journal if he was bad about spilling secrets like his dye-bearded alter-ego, Agee explained that he was kind of a secret king, actually. "In my job, especially in this world of comic books and superheroes, secrecy is so key," he said. "You don't want to spoil anything, and there are people who accidentally spoil stuff. I never want to be the person to spoil stuff for anybody." He continued:

"Before it happened, I was one of the few people that knew James [Gunn] was up for co-head of the DCU part of Warner Bros. I was at his house, and he was like: 'I want to tell you something, but I swear to God, man, you cannot tell anybody this.' So, I sat on that for months and months and months. I'm really good at keeping secrets."

Agee does have to be pretty good at keeping secrets, since he's not only played John Economos in "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker," but he was the body performer for King Shark in "The Suicide Squad" as well, and he seems to be one of the first to find out what's happening in the world of Gunn. Since Gunn has a habit of hiring the same actors again and again, I'm guessing they're all pretty good at keeping secrets ... even Nathan Fillion, somehow.

Season 2 of "Peacemaker" is available to stream on HBO Max.