Kevin Bacon's Cult Classic '90s Monster Movie Surges On Prime Video's Top Charts

While "Tremors" has a bit of swearing in it and some general peril, it's not all that gruesome for a monster horror movie, making it a good pick for younger audiences. Not only that, but it's also wonderfully funny, mixing laughs and scares in just the right amounts to ensure the horror of "Tremors" still works. The basic concept of a worm underground that can feel movements in the floor leads to a "floor-is-lava" style hopping around from many of the film's characters, which is sure to delight kids. At the same time, there's plenty of more adult humor for parents to enjoy. On top of that, there's Reba McEntire as the world's most heavily-armed survival prepper with a heart of gold, and she and her husband (played by Michael Gross) provide plenty of great moments to round out the adventures of Val and Earl.

"Tremors" not only has a great human cast delivering fantastic one-liners, but the Graboid worm puppets are also phenomenal, with stellar practical effects work from Amalgamated Dynamics. What's more fun than a bunch of silly humans fighting giant foam monsters? Not much, which is probably why "Tremors" has done so well despite its initial poor reception, and audiences on Prime Video are eating it up. Sure, Bacon thought his career would never recover after "Tremors" totally flopped, but he's basically a staple of cult movies from the 1980s and 1990s at this point, and "Tremors" is one of his best.