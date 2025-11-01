An Early Version Of It: Welcome To Derry's Credits Included A Scene Too Gruesome To Use

This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of "It: Welcome to Derry."

We may have seen the Losers Club defeat Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) in the finale of "It: Chapter Two," but that doesn't mean we've seen the last of the cosmic demon. Enter "It: Welcome to Derry," the HBO prequel series that's set to explore and expand upon the horrific interludes in Stephen King's horror epic. Since Andy Muschietti's "It" bumped the Losers' childhood terrors to 1988, the show's first season takes place in 1962, which is only a few years removed from when the novel begins. The show has mostly received positive critical reception, with /Film's Chris Evangelista calling "Welcome to Derry" a surprisingly scary and gruesome prequel series in his review. A nasty, yet welcome trick was played upon viewers in the pilot episode as the Muschiettis prop up a bunch of potential precursors to the Losers, only to kill most of them off in one fell swoop.

Not only are viewers confronted with an unpredictable path forward going into episode two, they're also introduced to the show's official opening title sequence. In true HBO fashion, it's one of those intros you don't want to skip. The collection of nostalgic tapestries being corrupted by Pennywise's violent acts was brought to life by the company Filmograph, which created the sequence through CG. But to make it even creepier, it was then transferred to film. Even though it features plenty of children covered in blood, the image of a girl with her eyeballs popping out, according to Filmograph executive producer Seth Kleinberg, went too far for Muschietti. "That was too much, and we dialed that back," said Kleinberg (via The Hollywood Reporter).