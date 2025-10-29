A Classic Steven Spielberg Movie Is Leaving Netflix Very Soon

In 1975, Steven Spielberg both terrified mass audiences and taught them how to watch movies with "Jaws." The now classic thriller famously made everybody scared to go back in the water, but it also helped bolster the emerging New Hollywood movement by becoming what is widely considered to be the first ever blockbuster. With all that in mind, it's odd to think that there might still be people left to see this seminal movie, but there are. Heck, /Film's own Danielle Ryan watched "Jaws" for the first time in 2025 and delivered some fascinating insights on the experience, if we do say so ourselves. If you, too have yet to see "Jaws," then be warned: you only have limited time to go back in the water since the movie is leaving Netflix very soon.

Spielberg's classic is departing Netflix alongside "Jaws 2," "Jaws 3," and "Jaws: The Revenge" on November 15, 2025. Of course, none of those sequels get anywhere close to the original, and as such, if you have the time to catch any of them before they slip away into the streaming current, then "Jaws" is the real must-watch. The story of a giant great white shark who terrorizes a small beach town remains just as effective as it did back in '75 — a true testament to the filmmaking craft that went into the movie. It's also punctuated with some shocking images that have remained ingrained in the collective cultural cortex for decades now, making "Jaws" a solid choice for the spooky season if you're looking for an alternative to the typical horror. Either way, if the movie remains on your watch list, there's no better time than now.