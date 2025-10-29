A Classic Steven Spielberg Movie Is Leaving Netflix Very Soon
In 1975, Steven Spielberg both terrified mass audiences and taught them how to watch movies with "Jaws." The now classic thriller famously made everybody scared to go back in the water, but it also helped bolster the emerging New Hollywood movement by becoming what is widely considered to be the first ever blockbuster. With all that in mind, it's odd to think that there might still be people left to see this seminal movie, but there are. Heck, /Film's own Danielle Ryan watched "Jaws" for the first time in 2025 and delivered some fascinating insights on the experience, if we do say so ourselves. If you, too have yet to see "Jaws," then be warned: you only have limited time to go back in the water since the movie is leaving Netflix very soon.
Spielberg's classic is departing Netflix alongside "Jaws 2," "Jaws 3," and "Jaws: The Revenge" on November 15, 2025. Of course, none of those sequels get anywhere close to the original, and as such, if you have the time to catch any of them before they slip away into the streaming current, then "Jaws" is the real must-watch. The story of a giant great white shark who terrorizes a small beach town remains just as effective as it did back in '75 — a true testament to the filmmaking craft that went into the movie. It's also punctuated with some shocking images that have remained ingrained in the collective cultural cortex for decades now, making "Jaws" a solid choice for the spooky season if you're looking for an alternative to the typical horror. Either way, if the movie remains on your watch list, there's no better time than now.
Jaws remains a must-watch classic 50 years later
If you've been suffering from a phobia of sharks, now's the time to try facing your fear. "Jaws" is not only available on the biggest and one of the best streaming services, but the film also turns 50 this very year. In short, you simply can't allow half a century to go by without seeing this undisputed classic.
For the uninitiated toying with the idea of dipping a toe in, the film stars Roy Scheider as Martin Brody, the Chief of Police in the New England beach town of Amity Island. After a series of shark attacks leads to multiple deaths, Brody is forced to take action, which he does with the help of oceanographer Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and veteran shark hunter Quint (Robert Shaw). As even those who've never seen the movie will no doubt have heard, the trio very quickly discover that they're going to need a bigger boat to take on what turns out to be a behemoth of a great white.
Look, if the film's reputation and the combination of Steven Spielberg and John Williams doesn't tempt "Jaws" holdouts, then there's very little else I can say. "Jaws" isn't just a great blockbuster, it's a masterclass of pacing and tone that, in an age where movies very often seem to be doing hollow impressions of classic features, can offer not only a rubric for filmmakers of today but also remind us all of how movies really can be magic. So, if you have a Netflix subscription, maybe skip the John Cena and Alison Brie flop "Freelance" and wade into the water before November 15, 2025.