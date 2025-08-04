A John Cena & Alison Brie Movie Is Killing It On Netflix Despite Being A Rotten Tomatoes Flop

John Cena might have lost his title to Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2025, but he can celebrate knowing that one of his most critically panned movies is enjoying a new lease of life on Netflix. Indeed, according to FlixPatrol, Pierre Morel's "Freelance" claimed the third spot on the streaming service's top 10 chart in the U.S. on August 3, 2025. That should also alleviate some of the disappointment caused by the fact the Cena-led action-comedy, which co-starred Alison Brie, tanked at the box office back in 2023.

"Freelance" casts Cena as Mason Pettits, an ex-soldier who accepts an assignment to protect journalist Claire Wellington (Brie) as she sets out to interview a South American dictator. As luck would have it, though, their visit coincides with a conflict breaking out, and they must fight for their lives to survive the rumble in the jungle.

Despite boasting a fun premise, "Freelance" earned mostly negative views from critics, as evidenced by its 10% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Basically, the general consensus argues that the movie is generic and unfunny, though not everyone feels this way. Audiences have been much kinder toward the flick, with its current Popcornmeter score sitting at 78%. The film might not be regarded as one of Cena's best projects, but it looks like its reputation is on the up — and deservedly so.