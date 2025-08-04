A John Cena & Alison Brie Movie Is Killing It On Netflix Despite Being A Rotten Tomatoes Flop
John Cena might have lost his title to Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2025, but he can celebrate knowing that one of his most critically panned movies is enjoying a new lease of life on Netflix. Indeed, according to FlixPatrol, Pierre Morel's "Freelance" claimed the third spot on the streaming service's top 10 chart in the U.S. on August 3, 2025. That should also alleviate some of the disappointment caused by the fact the Cena-led action-comedy, which co-starred Alison Brie, tanked at the box office back in 2023.
"Freelance" casts Cena as Mason Pettits, an ex-soldier who accepts an assignment to protect journalist Claire Wellington (Brie) as she sets out to interview a South American dictator. As luck would have it, though, their visit coincides with a conflict breaking out, and they must fight for their lives to survive the rumble in the jungle.
Despite boasting a fun premise, "Freelance" earned mostly negative views from critics, as evidenced by its 10% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Basically, the general consensus argues that the movie is generic and unfunny, though not everyone feels this way. Audiences have been much kinder toward the flick, with its current Popcornmeter score sitting at 78%. The film might not be regarded as one of Cena's best projects, but it looks like its reputation is on the up — and deservedly so.
Despite what the critics say, Freelance is a fun movie
"Freelance" was tailor-made to suit John Cena's sensibilities, and he shines in the movie. His character is a throwback to the action heroes he portrayed earlier in his career in films like "The Marine," so you can go in knowing that he brings the brawn and bravado. What's more, the role allows him to showcase the comedic chops that've helped him become a bona fide Hollywood A-lister and the star of awesome projects like "Peacemaker" (which is to say, it plays to his strengths).
The movie is also notable for being Alison Brie's first true action flick, and it may've even assisted her in preparing for the upcoming live-action "Masters of the Universe" film reboot, which will see her play Evil-Lyn. She fares well in her role, too, and her on-screen chemistry with Cena is strong enough to carry the movie. Really, it's rare for Cena and Brie to give bad performances, and they don't disappoint here.
"Freelance" doesn't break any new ground, but critics might have been too hard on the film upon its release. Now that it has a new home on Netflix, though, subscribers can check it out and make up their own minds about the polarizing actioner.