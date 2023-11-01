John Cena And Alison Brie's New Movie Just Tanked At The Box Office

One would be forgiven for having absolutely no idea that a new action/comedy starring Jon Cena and Alison Brie hit theaters this past weekend. "Freelance" did, indeed, arrive in more than 2,000 theaters and was straight-up buried by the horror sensation that is "Five Nights at Freddy's." It would be one thing for a movie to come in second — or even third place — against a blockbuster release like that. Unfortunately for those behind this film, however, it barely made it into the top 10.

Relativity Media's "Freelance" opened to just $2 million, coming in at number eight on the charts for the weekend, per The Numbers. It made less than "The Nightmare Before Christmas" ($2.1 million), which is in the second weekend of its 30th anniversary re-release, and little more than "Saw X" ($1.7 million), which has been in theaters for five weekends. The worst news of all? Cena and Brie's latest comes with a price tag of $40 million before marketing. That instantly makes this an outright disaster.

Overseas audiences have been little help, as the film has earned less than $600,000 internationally thus far. It is incredibly difficult to find a silver lining here. In most cases, VOD can be a bit of a safety net, particularly for a movie with bankable stars. But there is no reason to think that revenue streams beyond the box office are going to be particularly kind to this film because nobody seems to have anything nice to say about it.