Alison Brie And John Cena Join Action Comedy Freelance From Taken Director Pierre Morel

Two absolute champions of hilarity and wrestling (PLEASE NETFLIX, GIVE US MORE "GLOW") are joining forces for a new action-comedy from the man who wrote "Taken." John Cena and Alison Brie are set to star in "Freelance," a film about an ex-special forces operator who takes a job providing security for a journalist who is set to interview a dictator.

Everything is thrown into chaos when a military coup breaks out mid-interview and the odd couple, joined by the dictator, are forced to head into the jungle and survive the military, wild animals, and each other. The script comes from Jacob Lentz ("Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "Big Night of Stars") with Stuart Ford's AGC Studios behind the project and Steve Richards of Endurance Media, as well as Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin of Sentient, producing.

Cena is quickly becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood thanks to his triple-threat summer of 2021 and his current run on HBO Max's DC series "Peacemaker." This isn't the first time (nor will it be the last) Cena has been tapped to play ex-military in a movie, and he's already proven that action comedies are where he thrives. Matching him up with Alison Brie's frenetic energy as the journalist he's tasked with protecting sounds like a recipe for perfection.