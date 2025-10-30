Weapons Star Addresses Fans' Out There Elvis-Related Theory About Aunt Gladys

Ever since Zach Cregger's astoundingly fun second feature film "Weapons" hit theaters in August 2025, people have been discussing the movie's big diva Aunt Gladys Lilly, played in an Oscar-worthy performance by veteran actress Amy Madigan. Even though we are potentially getting a "Weapons" prequel centered around Gladys — a witch who basically feeds off of people's energy and turns them into highly weaponizable zombies to help her survive — part of the awesome thing about Gladys is that we don't know where the heck she came from, how old she even is, or anything concrete about her history. (She describes two "sick" people as having "a touch of consumption," which is a really old-timey phrase for illness, so that's a clue but still, that doesn't offer up a whole lot of information.) Gladys is film's antagonist, considering that she kidnaps 17 children (and a handful of adults) and uses their energy to fuel her, but she's still fascinating.

So what does Madigan think about a truly funny and deeply strange fan theory about Gladys? On Entertainment Weekly's "The Awardist" podcast, Madigan was presented with a particularly bonkers idea that her character is connected to Elvis Presley. Gladys Presley, the rock star's mother, apparently struggled with an alcohol addiction (something that's a big underlying theme in "Weapons"). Madigan was, frankly, shocked to hear about this.

"That surprised me. I mean, like, what?" Madigan responded, chuckling heartily. "People were pulling out threads of things and they interpreted it in a way, and that's the fun about it. That's what's exciting about it. ... I never would've ever thought of Elvis' mom. So it's like, yeah, go ahead and run with that. I'm not saying yes to that or no to that, but okay, that's a theory."