To be clear from the outset, Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most iconic and beloved actors in the world. Throughout the '80s and '90s, Schwarzenegger practically redefined the action movie genre, headlining numerous blockbusters and launching franchises that continue to thrive decades later. More than just starring in the vastly underrated "Last Action Hero," Schwarzenegger embodied the archetype that the 1993 movie celebrated.

But we're not here to talk about the best Arnold Schwarzenegger films this time.

Even an actor as renowned and popular as Schwarzenegger has made some genuine misfires over the course of his extensive career. It's simple calculus that, for an actor who's been working diligently since the '70s, that a handful of movies won't be up to standard. To clarify, this list focuses on Schwarzenegger in starring roles, rather than cameos or similarly brief supporting roles he's held over the years.

Here are the 12 worst Arnold Schwarzenegger movies, ranked down to the weakest of the Austrian Oak's cinematic projects.