B-Movie Fans Need To Check Out This Forgotten Action Thriller With Arnold Schwarzenegger
There is perhaps no name more iconic in the realm of action movies than Arnold Schwarzenegger. After making a name for himself in the world of bodybuilding as Mr. Universe, Schwarzenegger shot to Hollywood fame when he was cast in the title role of James Cameron's "The Terminator." While he made his name playing action icons like the deadly T-800, Conan the Barbarian, and Dutch in "Predator," Schwarzenegger has also appeared in several tongue-in-cheek or outright comedic roles. "Kindergarten Cop" pitted his typical tough guy persona against a classroom full of kids, "Jingle All the Way" saw Schwarzenegger try his hand at a family Christmas comedy, and "Batman and Robin" saw him bring every ice pun you can think of to the role of Mr. Freeze.
In recent years, many of Schwarzenegger's roles seem to have landed somewhere in between hard-hitting action and his more lighthearted roles. "The Expendables" franchise saw Schwarzenegger team up with other iconic action stars, most notably his long-time rival Sylvester Stallone, in a series that delivers all-out action as well as indulging in countless catchphrases and moments of comic fan service. Even "Terminator: Dark Fate" saw Schwarzenegger's killing machine settling down under the name Carl and starting a drapery business.
One modern Schwarzenegger action flick in particular feels like a callback to classic B-movies, indulging in action spectacle without limitation, even as story and character are forced to take a back seat. 2014's "Sabotage" exemplifies the joy of "so bad it's good" cinema.
Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sabotage is cheesy action at its best
"Sabotage" stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as DEA Supervisory Special Agent John "Breacher" Wharton, leader of a rogue DEA team who steal $10 million from a cartel safehouse. The story sees the character on a classic quest for personal revenge, seeking out the cartel gangsters who killed his family. It's precisely the kind of old school macho action story audiences would associate with Schwarzenegger and it revels in every bullet, bomb, and car chase.
As well as Schwarzenegger, "Sabotage" features Sam Worthington, Terrence Howard and Joe Manganiello. One particularly gratuitous scene sees Howard's character, Sugar, being hunted down by his former boss, Breacher, in a thrilling (and downright bloody) high-speed chase that'll have viewers wincing.
The testosterone-loaded thriller comes with its fair share of cheesy action movie dialogue. Howard's Sugar at one point claims "some of us are getting paid, the rest of us are getting dead." Other standout lines include "ammo's cheap, my life ain't" and Schwarzenegger's own "spend enough time on the job, the job bites back."
Directed by David Ayer, known for working on films such as "The Fast and the Furious," "Suicide Squad" and "A Working Man," it's easy to see the root of "Sabotage's" action-heavy, plot-light B-movie vibe. It may not be Arnold Schwarzenegger's greatest role or movie, but it sure is fun. Fans can check out the 2014 flick on Starz (which is home to some pretty fantastic movies).