B-Movie Fans Need To Check Out This Forgotten Action Thriller With Arnold Schwarzenegger

There is perhaps no name more iconic in the realm of action movies than Arnold Schwarzenegger. After making a name for himself in the world of bodybuilding as Mr. Universe, Schwarzenegger shot to Hollywood fame when he was cast in the title role of James Cameron's "The Terminator." While he made his name playing action icons like the deadly T-800, Conan the Barbarian, and Dutch in "Predator," Schwarzenegger has also appeared in several tongue-in-cheek or outright comedic roles. "Kindergarten Cop" pitted his typical tough guy persona against a classroom full of kids, "Jingle All the Way" saw Schwarzenegger try his hand at a family Christmas comedy, and "Batman and Robin" saw him bring every ice pun you can think of to the role of Mr. Freeze.

In recent years, many of Schwarzenegger's roles seem to have landed somewhere in between hard-hitting action and his more lighthearted roles. "The Expendables" franchise saw Schwarzenegger team up with other iconic action stars, most notably his long-time rival Sylvester Stallone, in a series that delivers all-out action as well as indulging in countless catchphrases and moments of comic fan service. Even "Terminator: Dark Fate" saw Schwarzenegger's killing machine settling down under the name Carl and starting a drapery business.

One modern Schwarzenegger action flick in particular feels like a callback to classic B-movies, indulging in action spectacle without limitation, even as story and character are forced to take a back seat. 2014's "Sabotage" exemplifies the joy of "so bad it's good" cinema.