Peter Mayhew Expected To Shoot More Star Wars Movies A Few Years After Jedi's Release

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Peter Mayhew is the man responsible for bringing Chewbacca to life in the original "Star Wars" trilogy. Before one could just CGI any creature one could dream of, George Lucas had to find a person who could actually embody the hulking Wookiee. Mayhew made it work, and he's a big part of what made those movies such a success. But after 1983's "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi" closed the door on those films, the "Star Wars" property left the big screen for years. Mayhew, however, had expected that he'd be back as Chewie sooner rather than later.

In the March 1985 issue of Starlog, just a couple of years after "Return of the Jedi" hit theaters, Mayhew revealed that Lucas was already planning more movies. Lucas eventually returned to a galaxy far, far away with "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" in 1999, kicking off the prequel trilogy and a whole new era for the franchise. All the same, Mayhew had expected things to play out much differently. Here's what he told Starlog at the time:

"When we were on 'Jedi,' I said to George, 'What about some more?' He said, 'There will be more, but considering there are about 20 main characters on 'Jedi,' it isn't going to be easy. We have to sort out storylines, production, and everything else.' He also said that there were other things he wanted to do. Whatever happens, there will be a ready-made market in two or three years for 'Star Wars' films."

Famously, the first "Star Wars" movie was ultimately given the subtitle "Episode IV — A New Hope." That wasn't the case when it first arrived in 1977, but the whole "Episode IV" bit always implied that there were stories before and perhaps stories after.