George Lucas Worried Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Was Just 'Jerking People Around'

The public's consideration of George Lucas' 1999 film "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace" has dipped and swerved like a roller coaster. Those of us who were alive in 1999 are likely astonished to have witnessed "Phantom Menace" go from being one of the most successful films of all time, to one of the most disappointing franchise movies of all time, to one of the most outwardly hated blockbusters of all time, to one of the most unjustly maligned films of all time, to finally being considered a vital (if clunky) part of a long-running sci-fi saga with its share of highs and lows.

In truth, "The Phantom Menace" is rather bad. Lucas' dialogue is dry and dull, his characters staid and bland. It's the stiffest, most mannered sci-fi blockbuster one might ever see, lacking in personality, wit, humor, fun, or excitement. The story of "The Phantom Menace" infamously surrounds a trade route blockade and galactic taxation, a bureaucratic plot that isn't exactly conducive to the space battles and laser sword fights that the series had become known for. "The Phantom Menace" does feature a technically impressive race sequence and a well-choreographed swordfight, but they are weighed down by the unfocussed busyness of the film overall.

The above-mentioned swordfight was part of the film's four-fisted climax wherein a quartet of story threads all conclude simultaneously. Lucas cut wildly between these four climaxes, hoping to bolster the action and keep the audience's eyeballs full. Instead, the fourfold action sequences are confusing, rotating dizzyingly between tones and events, not allowing audiences to get a sense of the power or the tragedy of any of them.

In the 2001 documentary "The Beginning: Making 'Episode I,'" Lucas admitted that he may have gone too far in a few places.