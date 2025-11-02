Ethan Hawke's Unusual Approach To 'Hold His Own' Against Denzel Washington In Training Day

When Ethan Hawke was cast alongside Denzel Washington in "Training Day," he took a unique approach to his preparation. Rather than focusing solely on his own performance, he studied how the best of Denzel's previous co-stars acted alongside the screen legend, taking the best parts to craft his portrayal of rookie cop Jake Hoyt. For anyone who's seen the film, such an approach arguably made Hawke the unsung hero of the movie, which was otherwise entirely stolen by his co-star's unmatched charisma.

With a career as illustrious and varied as Washington's, everybody is going to have their own personal favorite performance. For those who came of age in the late-90s/early 2000s that performance will almost certainly be LAPD detective Alonzo Harris in Antoine Fuqua's unsurpassed crime thriller "Training Day." It's hard to convey how good Washington is in what remains one of his best movies. His portrayal of the charismatic but deeply corrupt cop is just something you sort of have to experience, making his Oscar win for the role entirely deserved.

It seems Hawke was aware of just how magnetic his co-star was going to be ahead of time. Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2025, the actor revealed that he'd watched Denzel's films with a particular goal in mind. "It was less about 'how can I hold my own against him?,'" he explained, "and more like, 'who excelled at being a really good scene partner for him?'" After the first read through of the script, Hawke was certain he'd found the right approach. "On the way home, I thought, 'Right, so if I just do an OK job at this, then this guy wins the Oscar,'" he explained. "You know what I mean? It really was, 'I just need to not fumble the ball here, and we're good.'"