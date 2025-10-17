Why Ethan Hawke's Grabber Targets Older Victims In Black Phone 2

Scott Derrickson's 2022 horror film "The Black Phone" was a box office success, which was refreshing news for not just the horror genre but modern moviegoing in general. Rather than setting up a sequel, the movie — an adaptation of Joe Hill's 2004 short story of the same name — was content to tell a self-contained tale. Of course, in Hollywood, anything that sells tickets will almost certainly get a follow-up regardless, and now we've got just that. "Black Phone 2," which /Film's Rafael Motamayor has dubbed "Dream Warriors good," isn't just a rehash of the first film, either. Derrickson really tried to up the stakes with his sequel, and a big part of that was making the victims of Ethan Hawke's The Grabber significantly older than in the first movie.

In "The Black Phone," Mason Thames' Finney Blake was 13-years-old when he was abducted by The Grabber. The sequel, however, is set four years later, and that was very intentional on Derrickson and co-writer C. Robert Cargill's part. The director spoke to SFX Magazine for its November 2025 issue and shared that he was interested in making a high school movie for the sequel due to the more "interesting emotional stakes." He continued:

"It requires a different tone than a middle school coming-of-age supernatural movie. You just invariably are going to need to be more violent, and more aggressive and maybe more shocking, to escalate aspects of the movie beyond what the first movie did, because a good portion of the audience, the teenagers who grew up really loving 'The Black Phone,' they're older now."

Essentially, then, as Derrickson sees it, making "Black Phone 2" a high school movie comes with a built-in stake-raising mechanism. But there was more propelling his decision.