The Ominous Phrase Denzel Washington Wrote On His Training Day Script

By the end of the '90s, Denzel Washington had seemingly done it all. After his breakout role in arguably the best Civil War film ever made, 1989's "Glory," earned him an Oscar for best Supporting Actor, he went on to earn yet another Academy Award nomination for his performance in "Malcom X" in 1992 and "The Hurricane" in 1999. Throughout that time, he'd proven he was also more than capable of bringing his effortless charismas to less cerebral fare such as action thriller "Crimson Tide" and crime drama "The Bone Collector."

But by the end of the millennium there was still one thing Denzel had never done: play a bad guy. The actor was so naturally magnetic that it seems Hollywood never thought to waste such appeal on a villain, and so Denzel remained a good guy right up until 2001. That year, however, he fronted the film that would not only bring him his second Oscar win, but would also mark his transition to playing bad guys — and what a debut it was.

"Training Day" was written by David Ayer, who injected the script with his real-world experiences of growing up in disadvantaged Los Angeles neighborhoods. Director Antoine Fuqua took things a step further in that respect, using real gangs and acual South LA locations to shoot the movie about a corrupt LAPD narcotics officer who takes a rookie cop out for a day of evaluation. But while Ayer and Fuqua's contributions were integral to creating what remains one of the best crime thrillers of the era, it was Denzel's unbridled commitment to his role, and the ease with which he flipped his charisma to create one of the great on-screen villains, that really made "Training Day" both a modern classic and one of Denzel's most rewatchable films.

How did the man make that transition so seamlessly? A lot surely went into it, but it seemed to begin with one single phrase which he wrote on his copy of the "Training Day" script.