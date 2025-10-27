Star Wars: The Acolyte's Best Villain Was Almost Connected To Kylo Ren

It's been rough going for "Star Wars" fans of late. As if "Andor" ending wasn't enough, we've since learned about some rather exciting projects that will seemingly never see the light of day. First, there was the news that Disney scrapped a Ben Solo/Kylo Ren movie starring Adam Driver and helmed by Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh — one that had a finished script and the approval of Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy — and did so for the worst reason possible given this franchise's history.

Now, we've just gotten word about an abandoned storyline that would've made the best and most exciting "Star Wars" TV show villain all the more important to the franchise's greater lore and world-building. I'm referring, of course, to The Stranger aka Qimir from "Star Wars: The Acolyte." As played by Manny Jacinto, Qimir is a different kind of "Star Wars" antagonist; he's the personification of the allure of the dark side of the Force, a seductive man who's charming when he wants to be (and utterly terrifying when he's on the attack).

For the "Art of The Acolyte" book, creator Leslye Headland revealed that The Stranger was, at one point, meant to be the founder of the Knights of Ren, which Kylo eventually takes over. "It was in the design of the character, as well as knowing that we were going to introduce Darth Plagueis, who has to end up with Palpatine as his apprentice," Headland wrote. "Following the Rule of Two — a precept that limited the Sith to just two at any given time, a master and an apprentice — one way to keep it going it is if the Stranger is the first Knight of Ren, part of a Sith-adjacent cult that we know eventually survives."