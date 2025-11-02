Why Keanu Reeves Used A Different Name For One Of His First Roles

Most of Reeves' fans are glad he kept his real first name. "Keanu" is more memorable and interesting, a far better fit for a guy who has made so strong a mark on the entire action film genre. "KC" simply sounds like Casey, and we've got plenty of other Caseys in Hollywood.

Although it seems ridiculous that any manager would tell Reeves to ditch the name Keanu, this is far from the strangest request a not-yet-famous actor has ever been asked. In his own interview with the New Heights podcast, Leonardo DiCaprio recalled in September 2025 how his first agent told him his name was "too ethnic" to be successful. As he recalled:

"I go, What do you mean?' They go, 'No, too ethnic. They're never going to hire you. Your new name is Lenny Williams. 'What's Lenny Williams?' 'We took your middle name and made it your last name and now [your first] name is Lenny.' And my dad saw [the headshot photo the agent took], he ripped it up, and said, 'Over my dead body.'"

Like with Keanu, it seems hard to imagine such a larger-than-life figure like DiCaprio going by a name so ordinary. But for every bad example of a suggested name change, there is at least one good one. Michael Keaton, for instance, has the real name of Michael Douglas, so he changed his name to avoid any confusion with the other Michael Douglas, who was already a famous movie star at the time. Meanwhile, Marilyn Monroe's real name was Norma Jeane Mortenson, which admittedly does not roll off the tongue as smoothly. There are some cases where an actor changing their name is a smart move; Keanu Reeves' wasn't one of them.