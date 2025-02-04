15 Actors Who Changed Their Names For Hollywood

Natalie Portman has been famous since she was quite young. The child star acted in films like "Léon: The Professional," "Heat," and "Mars Attacks" in the 1990s. Then, her starring role as Queen Amidala in the "Star Wars" prequels made her a household name (though she struggled to find work after that role).

That's not, however, the name she was born with. The future "Black Swan" star was born in Israel in 1981, and she was raised as "Natalie Hershlag." Portman continued to go by her birth name at school, hoping to separate her real life from her budding film career. She later reflected in an interview with Vanity Fair, "I would get upset if someone at school called me Natalie Portman. I was like, if you know me, you know me as Natalie Hershlag at school."

Nowadays, Portman acknowledges that they are not two separate people. She mused, "I felt like it was not accepting that both were part of me, that there wasn't a 'real' me and a 'pretend' me, and that they didn't necessarily have different names."