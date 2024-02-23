The Real Life Inspiration Behind Miley Cyrus' Drive-Away Dolls Character

This article contains spoilers for "Drive-Away Dolls."

When the trailer for Tricia Cooke and Ethan Coen's "Drive-Away Dolls" (read our review here) was first released, folks quickly caught a blink-and-you'll-miss-her appearance of a young hippie woman covered in psychedelic filters played by actress and Grammy award-winning musician, Miley Cyrus. "Drive-Away Dolls" takes place in 1999, so what the hell is up with this lava lamp in the summer of love-looking character? Cyrus' character pops up a few times throughout the film, leading up to the reveal that republican senator Gary Channell (Matt Damon) knew this mysterious acid-tripper in his younger years, and if the public ever learned of their encounter, it would destroy his conservative political career — alluding to a possible presidential candidacy in the near future. What could Gary Channell have done that's so shocking? The answer is not only the key to Cyrus' character but also solves the mystery of what is in the briefcase found by the film's leads, Jamie (Margaret Qualley) and Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan).

Before Channell was the new face of the Republican party, he was a hippie who in a haze of hallucinogenics let Tiffany Plastercaster (Cyrus) make a mold of his erect penis, thereby creating a shell from which to make sex toys. It would ruin Channell's career if people knew he was once a filthy liberal who engaged in wild sex and psychedelics, but people could also make replicas of his ween and do ... well, whatever they want with it if news got out. Plenty of porn stars willingly allow molds of their intimate areas to be made into dolls or fleshlights knowing full well how buyers are going to use them, but a Republican? OH, THE HORROR!

And the woman behind it all, Tiffany Plastercaster, is an homage to one of the raddest women to ever live — Cynthia Plaster Caster.