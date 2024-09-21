Beloved Actors Who Got Their Start In Sci-Fi

Plenty of actors got their start in horror movies, but fewer stars were launched to stardom in sci-fi/horror films. Leonardo DiCaprio has that distinction on his resume. The future heartthrob and Oscar-winner had been on a couple of television shows by the time the 1990s rolled around, but his very first film role came in "Critters 3," the third film in the series about a horde of alien furballs bent on mankind's destruction. In the lackluster, yet enjoyable-enough threequel, DiCaprio plays Josh, a kid who gets unwittingly wrapped up in the multi-movie battle between humans and extraterrestrials.

We should be clear: DiCaprio would boast about this film, were he not embarrassed by it. After starring in this movie, his career soon escalated to bigger and better films like "The Basketball Diaries," "This Boy's Life," and "What's Eating Gilbert Grape." By 1993, he no longer wanted to talk about "Critters 3." In an interview to promote "This Boy's Life" (via YouTube), DiCaprio was asked about the biggest difference between that film and his sci-fi debut. "Doing 'Boy's Life' was such a step up in my career, and such a difference," he said. "It's like, real acting as opposed to just being cute, or whatever." DiCaprio would spend the next several decades proving he was more than just a pretty face, so in a way, you might say that we have "Critters 3" to thank for "The Revenant."