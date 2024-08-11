Before Succession, Sarah Snook Outshined Ethan Hawke In This Must-Watch Sci-Fi Thriller

Australian actor Sarah Snook is widely known for her Emmy-winning role as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy, the youngest of the Roy children on the wicked wealth drama "Succession." She appeared in every episode of the show and was able to match the performance of heavy-hitter Brian Cox, who played Shiv's father, Logan. Since "Succession" ended in 2023, Snook has moved back to her acting roots in the theater, appearing on stage in her native Australia.

Even in small supporting roles, however, Snook is an impressive screen presence. She was excellent as a snotty daughter in the ghost story "Winchester," and some might remember her from her small role in "Steve Jobs" in 2015, where she played Apple's marketing guru Andy Cunningham. Snook also appeared in the horror film "Jessabelle" and, in 2023, served as star and executive producer in the film "Run Rabbit Run." Her most recent film was "The Beanie Bubble," which was similarly released in 2023.

Snook was always a force to be reckoned with, even in the early days of her career. Back then, one might have noticed her in the small 2011 sex drama "Sleeping Beauty" or the 2012 Aussie rom-com "Not Suitable for Children." For many, though, her true breakout role came in 2014 when she appeared in the Spierig Bros.' time-travel thriller "Predestination," a twisted and complex movie where she played ... well, read on, dear reader. Needless to say, she had a complicated acting job. Several of her scenes were opposite Ethan Hawke. Their characters' relationship was ... well, read on for that, too.