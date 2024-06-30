The Most Confusing Moments In Predestination, Explained

This post contains major spoilers for "Predestination."

In Michael and Peter Spierig's "Predestination," every temporal thread is connected. As with most time travel narratives that invite a dizzying bootstrap paradox, the 2014 sci-fi thriller pushes the limits of what an infinite temporal loop can achieve, where persons or events end up having no observable origin. Linear understanding of cause and effect has no meaning here; the time-space paradoxes help achieve the impossible, including the existence of the same person within the same timeline (where the fluid nature of identity further complicates causal reasoning). Although "Predestination" can be somewhat heady to absorb during one's first watch, the key to unraveling its most confusing moments is the improbable yet essential truth revealed by the end of the film: every major character in the story is a different iteration of the same person.

The excellent adaptation of Robert A. Heinlein's 1959 short story "All You Zombies" cannot be traced as a tale with a specific beginning or end. Still, for the sake of simplicity, I will be adhering to the film's chronological progression to connect the disparate dots. The cipher to decode the mystery here is that Jane and John (played by Sarah Snook), along with The Barkeep/Agent and The Fizzle Bomber (played by Ethan Hawke), are the same person at different points in time. These diverse identities clash and meet wherever the act of time travel occurs, creating a predestined loop existing within a vacuum — one that cannot be shattered even when causality is broken. There are cruel and nefarious forces that orchestrate the existence of this temporal paradox, scarring the person at the center of this logic-defying catastrophe. Let's dive right into it.