Predestination Ending Explained: Wibbly Wobbly, Timey-Wimey Stuff

The movie begins with the character Agent Doe chasing a bomber in the '70s. After failing to capture him, Doe's face is disfigured in the blast, and after reconstructive surgery he turns into Ethan Hawke. Doe, who had retreated to the safety of 1992 using a time travel device, travels back again to the early '70s where he meets a writer named John, who tells Doe his life story.

Turns out, John was born female, growing up as Jane (Sarah Snook) in an orphanage under a lot of abuse. After failing to be recruited into a space program, in 1963 she fell in love with a man, who left her pregnant and then disappeared. When Jane gives birth, the doctors discover she is intersex, and force her to undergo gender reassignment surgery without her consent. While this is happening, Jane's baby is abducted.

Jane blames her lover for ruining her life, and after the surgery changes her name to John. Agent Doe, upon hearing the story, offers John the chance to take revenge by becoming Doe's replacement. He tells John he is a time traveler and believes the bomber is the same man who left Jane pregnant and alone. The two travel back to the '60s, where John meets Jane and realizes he is the man Jane fell in love with. Despite knowing their relationship is doomed, John can't help but once again fall in love with themselves, getting Jane pregnant before Doe convinces him to leave Jane and go back to his time.

While this is happening, Doe also travels back in time to 1964, and steals Jane's baby, taking them back in time to 1945 and leaving them in an orphanage. That's right, that baby was Jane, who is not only John, but also their own mother and father — how about that Christmas family dinner!