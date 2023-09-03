There's Some Real Science Behind The MCU's Time Travel Shenanigans

As a narrative device, time travel can potentially introduce interesting ethical conundrums to a story, especially when it plays around with established mechanics to suit its world-building. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been chock-full of intriguing stories about worlds overrun with superpowered entities, but as soon as time travel was added to the mix, the trajectory of the MCU changed forever. The Time Stone was first mentioned in "Guardians of the Galaxy" and was expanded upon in "Doctor Strange," where time reversal was an integral aspect of the central battle between Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Dormammu (voiced by Jonathan Adams). Subsequently, the franchise's most ambitious foray into the concept took place in "Avengers: Endgame," which follows a time-heist plotline using the Quantum Realm as a foundation for the events that unfurled.

The MCU's time travel shenanigans definitely have some loopholes when inspected through the lens of quantum physics, which is perfectly fine — after all, scientific accuracy is secondary to amping up stakes that contribute to future storylines, at least when it comes to a franchise with innumerable stories to offer. However, there was a reason why "Endgame" made it a point to clarify that the film's time travel did not follow the rules of "Back to the Future" — a landmark film in the genre — but instead leaned more towards timeline branching, allowing original timelines to exist without alteration.

For one thing, following "Back to the Future" time travel rules would make it impossible for us to keep track of a million micro-events, creating temporal anomalies within the storyline that would have been a nightmare to resolve. Secondly, there is some amount of scientific basis behind the MCU's time travel logic, according to MCU screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Here's what they had to say.