Director Joe Cornish Wants Attack The Block 2 To Aim For The Highs Of Terminator 2 And Aliens

Allow it. The low-budget indie darling "Attack the Block," which is about an alien invasion in London, singlehandedly kickstarted John Boyega's career in 2011 and turned into a cult hit thanks to those who sang its praises early on, finally crossing into the mainstream enough to justify a long-awaited sequel (while also leading us oblivious folk in the U.S. to completely misunderstand what the slang phrase "Allow it" even means in the first place). Written and directed by Joe Cornish ("The Kid Who Would Be King"), the thrilling and incisive action/comedy has taken a long, winding, but thoroughly rewarding path to reaching the current level of acclaim it now rightfully enjoys.

And those involved with the sequel are aiming their sights even higher.

"Attack the Block 2" (assuming it even goes by that title) won't have the element of surprise on its side this time around, but Cornish isn't shying away from the expectations established by the original film. In fact, it seems like he and the rest of the creative team — a returning Boyega included — are fully embracing the challenge. We've heard countless times before about how filmmakers have taken inspiration from "The Godfather Part II" or "The Empire Strikes Back" or, yes, "Terminator 2" and "Aliens" when it comes to making a highly-anticipated sequel of their own. But when the latter two comparisons are invoked with a film like "Attack the Block," even a clichéd answer feels exciting. Cornish is saying all the right things about the upcoming sequel, which you can read all about below.