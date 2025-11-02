This Deep Space Nine Episode Was Crafted To 'Manipulate' Star Trek Fans Into Liking A Character

There were a number of challenges when it came to creating "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," including creating characters that weren't just retreads of those on "Star Trek: The Original Series" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Some of the show's alien cast were easier to make stand apart, like the Cardassian tailor/spy Garak (Andrew Robinson) or Ferengi bartender Quark (Armin Shimerman), because they were the kinds of characters who simply couldn't exist on other "Star Trek" shows, but the humans were a bit more difficult. Despite some initial hesitations about Commander Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks), the human characters were most well-received despite being so unique from the Starfleet officers we had known and loved before. All except for one, really: Dr. Julian Bashir, played by Alexander Siddig.

In an oral history for SyFy, Siddig revealed that the show's writers and producers came up with a plan to "manipulate" the show's fans into liking Bashir by writing a whole episode around him in season 4 called "Our Man Bashir." Bashir, who had started the series rather boyish, was now a little more mature, and his James Bond-esque fantasies in the episode made him a little more relatable. "Our Man Bashir" played to both Siddig and the main co-star Robinson's strengths, and featured some fun performances by the rest of the cast as holosuite characters who happen to look like members of the crew due to a transporter mix-up, making for a great episode that helped fans fall in love with the handsome doctor at long last.