Alien: Earth's Creepy Eye Creature's Horrific Motivations, Explained

"Alien: Earth" season 1 added a lot of new details to the longstanding sci-fi universe, from building out Earth's cyberpunk corporate plutocracy to introducing new kinds of humans via cyborgs and the Prodigy Corp. hybrids. But while that's all well and good, anything with the "Alien" tag on the box is always going to come back to the aliens, and "Fargo" and "Legion" creator Noah Hawley's FX series delivers big in that department as well.

In addition to the Xenomorph, of which multiple appear in season 1, "Alien: Earth" adds four new deadly species to the franchise mythos, all ripped from their extraterrestrial homeworlds by Weyland-Yutani and brought to Earth for experimentation. These new creatures include a (massive) human-eating plant, a variety of giant buzzing insects, and a truly grotesque species of blood parasite. But the obvious star of the show among the newcomers is Species 64, aka Trypanohyncha Ocellus, aka the Eye.

A tiny, tentacled eyeball, the little fella might not look too powerful at first glance. But over the course of the season, Species 64 establishes itself as both the most intelligent species in the bunch — to the point of apparent sentience — and the most dangerous. Speaking with Empire in the wake of season 1, Hawley discussed the new fan favorite and his philosophy in creating the Eye, which he compared to Billy Bob Thornton's malevolent Lorne Malvo from "Fargo" season 1. "It just wants to create chaos," Hawley explained when discussing the creature's motivations. Trapped on a strange world, Species 64 is willing to do whatever it takes to escape captivity and subdue its enemies — a storyline that will surely grow wilder if "Alien: Earth" season 2 ends up happening.