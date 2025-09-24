Alien: Earth Season 1's Finale Has Two Giant Cliffhangers – And Both Are Bonkers

This article contains spoilers for the season 1 finale of "Alien: Earth."

It's been a wild ride through "Alien: Earth" season 1. Over the course of the eight episodes on FX, we've had a deluge of Peter Pan analogies, hard-rockin' needle drops, Sid the Sloth jump scares, and MLB highlight reels. Oh yeah, and I think here might have actually been a Xenomorph in there, too.

Seriously, though, I don't think anyone could have predicted the bizarre hodgepodge of vibes we got from the first live-action "Alien" TV show. Yet, it's kind of fantastic, even more so because this season has dared to carve out its own unique identity, parallel to but different from the films. It makes it even more exciting to know that showrunner Noah Hawley has a plan in place for a potential season 2. And given how season 1 ends, there are two storylines in particular that we need to see continue.

The first and most obvious is the escalating clash between Boy Kavalier's Prodigy Corporation and longstanding powerhouse Weyland-Yutani. We know at this point that the Wey-Yu vessel that crashes on Prodigy land at the start of the show was intentionally sabotaged and diverted by agents paid off by Kavalier, all so that he could steal his rival's alien specimens. At the end of season 1, Weyland-Yutani sends an entire military deployment to Prodigy's Neverland facility to get the specimens back, leading to a major showdown between the two corporations.

So what are the big cliffhangers? The first is the real star of the show, the actual alien of "Alien" — that dastardly little eyeball gremlin, who's now roaming free.