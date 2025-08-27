Alien: Earth's Worst Character Still Doesn't Make Any Sense

We're halfway through "Alien: Earth" season 1, and so far, I'm having a great time. The production design is fantastic, the sci-fi storylines are really interesting, and there are a ton of great performances across the cast. But one thing keeps bugging me, and midway through the season, and it isn't getting any better.

I'm talking about that barefooted cartoon character, Boy Kavalier.

Now, to be clear, I'm not coming for the actor behind the character, Samuel Blenkin. This is the sort of role that's so bizarre, I can only imagine the actor is doing exactly as he's told. Blenkin manages the strange mannerisms, childish outbursts, and all-around weirdness as well as he can, but the issue here is in the way the character is written, directed, and positioned within the series.

It's not just his obsession with Peter Pan, or the fact that he only ever wears pajamas, or his incessant superiority complex, or the fact that we don't really understand how old he is, or his first-draft motivation of "Everyone is so boring," but yes, it's all of those things, and others. I've waited for him to reveal some new dimension that makes it all fit, and in the meantime, I've tried my best to give showrunner Noah Hawley the benefit of the doubt and find a way to get behind this characters.

But in that mission, I have failed. And I'm tired of watching this small man prance about in an otherwise great show.