Alien: Earth Season 2 Needs To Keep Exploring The Show's Greatest Rivalry

This article contains spoilers for the season 1 finale of "Alien: Earth."

The protagonist of "Alien: Earth" may be Wendy, aka Marcy (Sydney Chandler), and the main villain may be Prodigy Corp. CEO Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin), but the most interesting character dynamic on the show arguably involves neither. Most of the story of "Alien: Earth" season 1 follows the hybrid children of the Neverland facility, whose minds are transferred from their terminally ill prepubescent bodies to immortal synthetic adult bodies. Over the course of this season, we've seen many of the unsettling ramifications of that procedure play out, but the finale escalates the conflict to show a full-on military conflict between Prodigy and the rival Weyland-Yutani Corporation.

That corporate rivalry has been personified throughout the season by the individual rivalry between two supporting characters: Prodigy android and scientist Kirsh (Timothy Olyphant), and Weyland-Yutani loyalist and cyborg Morrow (Babou Ceesay). The two cross paths early in the show, and it's clear from the jump that they don't like each other. This is partially due to their respective corporate loyalties, but it has more to do with sci-fi racism. The cyborg hates the android, and the android hates the cyborg, both declaring their own supremacy as the future of the human race.

In the season finale, this ideological rivalry becomes physical, with Morrow and Kirsh duking it out in a brutal hand-to-hand brawl in the Neverland lab, which leaves both of them close to death. Though they only spend a handful of scenes together over the course of the whole season, this climactic battle is one of the finale's most interesting components, and the show should absolutely continue exploring the rivalry in season 2.