One Of The Weirdest And Creepiest Kids Horror Movies Ever Is Streaming For Free

The concept of Ernest may seem alien to those below a certain age demographic, but for children of the 1980s and '90s, he was his own little phenomenon. Nashville-based advertising executive John R. Cherry co-developed the character for a long-running series of commercials, where he was played by actor Jim Varney. Ernest P. Worrell could be best described as a highly expressive blue collar worker caricature who often came across as a child trapped in an adult improv comic's body. His wardrobe always stuck to the signature short-sleeved gray crew neck T-shirt, blue jeans, denim utility vest and Khaki baseball cap special. While Ernest's popularity led to an Emmy award-winning television series ("Hey Vern, It's Ernest"), the brand mascot's true rise to fame among the mainstream came when Cherry and Varney decided to develop a whole bunch of movies around their chaotic spokesperson.

Only five of out nine Ernest movies were released theatrically, with the first four being distributed by Disney under their Touchstone Pictures label. The last one of these was "Ernest Scared Stupid," a deeply weird children's horror comedy that only could have been made in 1991. You don't even need to have seen the other movies if you haven't already because each one sort of resets Ernest in a different location with a new occupation, albeit with the same savvy inventor mindset. The Halloween-set oddity, which is now streaming for free on YouTube, sees the bumbling buffoon working as a local sanitation worker at the behest of a centuries-old curse that's made the Worrell bloodline progressively more ridiculous over the years. Upon accidentally awakening the previously buried Trantor the Troll (Jonas Moscartolo), Ernest seeks to right his mistake before the city of Briarville is transformed into Troll Central.