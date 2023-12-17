The Correct Order To Watch The Ernest Movies

The creation of Ernest P. Worrell, played by actor/comedian Jim Varney, was novel for an advertising-saturated age. The idea was that the character's creators — John R. Cherry III, his business partner Jerry Carden, and Varney — would farm out their pre-made mascot to whatever product or service that might want him, and Ernest would hawk their wares. He wasn't invented for any one particular business. He was invented to be a pitchman-for-hire, and the Ernest ads all followed a similar format (Ernest addressing the camera in a rural setting, calling the viewer "Vern"), making the commercial spots low-budget and instantly universal. Ernest was hired by the Coca-Cola Company to sell Sprite, but would also appear in ads for local businesses like the Cerrito Auto Square. Ernest was very, very popular.

Eventually, the Ernest ads became so huge and ubiquitous that the character began to bleed over into feature films and TV shows. Ernest was a media personality writ large, living across multiple screens like an impish, un-killable blue-collar Max Headroom. Some found Varney's bug-eyed shtick to be a little abrasive, as a lot of the character is based on Varney's infinite capacity for outsize mugging. Ernest, however, is a decent, gentle character and his propensity for destruction stems from his clumsiness, not cruelty or spite. Even as a lad, he was sensitive and caring. As cunning as a fox and as slippery as a herring. Ernest may be a boob, but he's a kind soul.

12 Ernest feature films and TV specials were released from 1985 to 1998 and span both theaters and the straight-to-video market. A thirteenth film, "Ernest the Pirate," was scrapped when Varney died in 2000 at the age of 50.

Let us take a trip around the Worrell.