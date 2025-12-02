Every Single James Bond Actor Had To Perform The Same Audition Scene

After 1962's "Dr. No" proved successful and kick-started what became cinema's most enduring franchise, United Artists was eager to bring 007 back to the masses. "From Russia with Love," which debuted the following year, was the result. Aside from helping bolster the series' standing as a pop cultural force and Sean Connery's standing as a bonafide star, it seems the film also contributed what became the go-to audition scene for 007 hopefuls. The moment in which Connery's spy returns to his Istanbul hotel room to find Soviet clerk Tatiana Romanova (Daniela Bianchi) in his bed seemingly contained all the elements of a classic Bond scene, as it has since been used for casting throughout the series' more than 60-year run — though more recently it may have been superseded by a scene from a later Bond film.

We already know quite a lot about the James Bond casting requirements, courtesy of longtime casting director Debbie McWilliams. But former producer Michael G. Wilson shed more light on that process back in 2002. Alongside half-sister Barbara Broccoli, Wilson shepherded the franchise for three decades before selling 007 to Amazon in 2025. Prior to Jeff Bezos and co. getting their hands on the property, however, Wilson spoke about the "From Russia with Love" scene during a 60th anniversary event for "Dr. No" (via the U.K.'s Radio Times). "We always use the same scene," he said. "[...] anyone who can bring that scene off is right for Bond. It's tough to do." The erstwhile Bond custodian also highlighted the need for a good actress to read the Tatiana lines but stopped short of revealing who might have provided such services for prior auditions. Given the scene itself gets pretty raunchy, that might have been for the best.