The Blade Runner Actor Responsible For The Sci-Fi Movie's Signature Style

Science fiction fans will mostly remember Edward James Olmos for playing Admiral William Adama in the reimagined "Battlestar Galactica." A space opera, "Galactica" follows a fleet of starships fleeing from humanity's vengeful robotic creations, the Cylons. An actor of Olmos' caliber in the lead role raised the show around him — and funnily enough, he'd faced off with androids long before he took command of the Galactica.

Olmos previously played Eduardo Gaff in Ridley Scott's cult classic sci-fi noir "Blade Runner." Gaff is an LAPD officer hunting down escaped Replicant androids alongside antihero lead, Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford). And the story goes that Olmos had another role to play when he made a suggestion about the movie's production design.

"Battlestar Galactica" co-creator Ronald D. Moore appeared on "The Sackhoff Show" this past March, hosted by former "Galactica" star Katee Sackhoff. During the episode, Moore discussed his first meeting with Olmos, who was drawn to the project because it reminded him of "Blade Runner."

When "Blade Runner" came up, Olmos told Moore that he was the one who suggested the movie's future Los Angeles be steeped in Japanese culture. The idea, which didn't seem far off then in 1982, was that Japan would take over as a dominant superpower, exporting people and culture around the world. Moore was disbelieving and "filed it away" that Olmos was the kind of guy to self-aggrandize... until years later, when he was watching a "Blade Runner" boxset and heard Ridley Scott credit Olmos for the idea to make 2019 Los Angeles look like a Japanese city.

Olmos was born and raised in Los Angeles, so he brought personal experience that Scott (being an Englishman) lacked. Both Sackhoff and Moore praised Olmos for "having his finger on the pulse" of his hometown.