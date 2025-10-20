It's 2025 And I Just Watched 1993's Hocus Pocus For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

I'm not immune to the pull of cult classics revolving around witchcraft, especially ones that are gift-wrapped in nostalgia. That might explain my fascination with films like "The Craft," which takes a slick, pulpy approach to the supernatural (while celebrating teenage non-conformity) or "Valerie and Her Week of Wonders," where gothic horror and fantasy blend to evoke a coming-of-age fever dream. Even so, Kenny Ortega's "Hocus Pocus" had never piqued my interest before, despite its curious box-office-bomb-to-beloved-Halloween-classic arc, wherein the 1993 fantasy comedy emerged as a formative childhood experience for many.

This might've something to do with the fact that I never watched "Hocus Pocus" as a child, meaning that I cannot indulge in the inherent nostalgia associated with this cozy cult classic. However, as a 31-year-old who has (finally) watched "Hocus Pocus" for the first time, I can surely understand the hypnotic appeal of a film that embraces campy humor and cheesy sentimentality with utmost sincerity. The true magic lies in the playfully spooky atmosphere that grips Salem, Massachusetts, where the Sanderson sisters — Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) — attempt to lure a child inside their lair to gain eternal youth. What ensues in this prologue is exaggerated slapstick and melodrama bordering on parody, setting the tone for the kind of adventure you'll be in for during the next 85-ish minutes.

Remember the child that the witches lured in? Well, her brother, Thackery Binx (Jason Marsden/Sean Murray), is turned into an immortal cat (!) once he tries to intervene, right before the sisters are hanged by the townsfolk for heresy. But the Sanderson sisters cackle and curse the town before dying, setting the stage for their resurrection on All Hallows' Eve in the future.