Why Hocus Pocus Star Omri Katz Disappeared From Hollywood

The job tha Katz got following his second run at Hollywood was hairdressing, which he did for a brief period before founding his own cannabis company in 2002. The Mary Danksters is his brand, which is still in business today and which on its website claims to be made up of "ambassadors of the cannabis culture, with deep roots within the traditional cannabis community."

But while wanting to travel and then struggling with his second go at acting is part of the story, Katz also seems to have had some hesitancy around his experience with fans after starring in "Hocus Pocus," telling the Bronx Buds Channel, "There's kind of this strangeness, you know, because people don't know you, they know your characters." While Katz clearly wanted to try new things after appearing in the film, he also seems to have been looking for a break from what must have been a truly surreal experience.

That might seem as though it explains Katz's absence from the extra-silly, extra-nostalgic "Hocus Pocus 2" in 2022, but in reality, as the actor revealed during a panel discussion (via USA Today), he was never asked to return. "We weren't invited to that meeting," said Katz. "So we don't really know why we weren't invited. I think the fan base really wanted to see something with us. It's hard to really figure out the decisions that are made regarding what they want to do."

Still, it seems the former actor remains fond of his contributions to the original movie, returning for fan events and, as he told Bloody Disgusting in 2022, maintaining a group text chain with several people from "Hocus Pocus." What's more, with talk of a potential "Hocus Pocus 3" happening at Disney, we may well see the return of Max Dennison yet.