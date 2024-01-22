Whatever Happened To Dani Actress Thora Birch From Hocus Pocus?

Like many young actors, Thora Birch became interested in taking on the new challenge of performing on stage. In 2010, the 28-year-old actress was hired for an off-Broadway production of "Dracula," in which she was cast as Lucy, one of Dracula's ill-fated victims. But just a few days before the show opened, news broke that Birch had been fired. The director, Paul Alexander, was quick to acknowledge that her being let go wasn't a reflection of her performance, but rather her father Jack Birch's overbearing presence behind the scenes. He had been a constant presence at rehearsals — which was unusual and disruptive enough — but the straw that broke the camel's back was when he allegedly threatened one of his daughter's castmates for touching her during one of their scenes together.

Although Birch's father claimed that he was just trying to "convey Thora's discomfort" with the intimate gesture, the commotion this caused was enough to lead the production to replace the actress with her understudy. She claimed to have been taken by surprise by the firing, telling The New York Times, "For three weeks I was just doing my thing, and everything I hear was positive, that the work I was doing was wonderful. Maybe it's some kind of misunderstanding. I mean, there had been no tensions, everything was going wonderfully. Then Friday they just asked me to leave the building."

She also continued to defend her father, saying, "My dad is my support, and he is the best support that I could ever have." Since the production of "Dracula," she hasn't attempted any other stage work.