Thora Birch Has Left Tim Burton's Wednesday Series

It's a sad day for fans of Thora Birch, who unfortunately had to exit "Wednesday," the live-action Addams Family series for Netflix from Tim Burton. Birch had already begun filming episodes, but left the set in Romania to return home due to an emergency. In the exclusive news break from Deadline, a rep from series producer MGM stated, "Thora has returned to the States to attend to a personal matter and will not be returning to the production." Additional sources have stated that Birch left to handle a family illness, a completely justifiable reason for anyone to need to leave work, especially when filming in another country during a pandemic when travel restrictions frequently change.

According to Deadline, Birch had reportedly finished filming the bulk of her performance as series regular, Tamara Novak. "Wednesday" is about Wednesday Addams' years at the Nevermore Academy, and Birch's character is Wednesday's dorm mother and the only "Normie" on staff at the school. The role will apparently not be recast, with producers instead looking to add a new character. It's not been made known yet how the character will help fulfill the planned story-line, either co-existing alongside the character or replacing the character in reshoots. There's a chance this information will not be made public but instead made known during the series' debut.

Jenna Ortega ("You," "Yes Day," "Scream") plays the titular role with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams. The coming-of-age comedy comes from showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar of "Smallville" fame, with Burton directing.