Tim Burton's Wednesday Netflix Series Reveals Its Full Creepy And Kooky Cast

This new live action series titled "Wednesday" will run for eight episodes, directed and executive produced by Tim Burton and written by showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar (both of whom previously created, developed, and worked on "Smallville" and "Into the Badlands"). In a neat twist on previous adaptations, this series will focus on the early years of Wednesday Addams as a student at Nevermore Academy while balancing her burgeoning supernatural abilities. It has been previously announced that she will be played by Jenna Ortega ("The Babysitter: Killer Queen," the upcoming "Scream" sequel). Along with Zeta-Jones and Guzmán, the rest of the cast and their brief character descriptions are as follows:

Hunter Doohan ("Your Honor," "Truth Be Told") as Tyler Galpin. "A townie who strikes up an unlikely friendship with Wednesday Addams. Tyler has a troubled relationship with his father, the local sheriff."

Georgie Farmer ("Treadstone," "The Evermoor Chronicles") as Ajax Petropolus. "A student at Nevermore Academy who also happens to be a Gorgon. Awkward and shy, Ajax is anxious about looking anyone in the eye."

Moosa Mostafa ("Nativity Rocks!," "The Last Bus") as Eugene Otinger. "One of Nevermore Academy's quirkiest students and president of the school's bee-keeping club."

Emma Myers ("Girl in the Basement," "Taste of Christmas") as Enid Sinclair. "She is Wednesday's sunny and colorful Californian roommate at Nevermore Academy. Enid hails from a pack of San Francisco Werewolves."

Naomi J. Ogawa ("Skylin3s") as Yoko Tanaka. "A vampire with Harajuku-inspired Goth flair and one of the cool kids at Nevermore Academy."

Joy Sunday ("Dear White People," "The Beta Test") as Bianca Barclay. "One of Nevermore Academy's most popular students, Bianca descends from a long line of Sirens with a mesmerizing power to persuade."

Percy Hynes White ("The Gifted," "Pretty Hard Cases") as Xavier Thorpe. "A charismatic and supernaturally artistic Nevermore Academy student, who comes from wealth thanks to his celebrity psychic father."

Thora Birch ("Ghost World," "The Walking Dead") as Tamara Novak. "Wednesday's dorm mother and the only "Normie" on staff at Nevermore Academy with a focus on all things botanical."

Riki Lindhome ("Knives Out," "Another Period") as Dr. Valerie Kinbott. "A local therapist in the sleepy town of Jericho who takes a particular interest in her newest patient Wednesday Addams."

Jamie McShane ("Mank," "Bloodline") as Sheriff Donovan Galpin. "Born and bred in Jericho, this Sheriff has always had an issue with Nevermore Academy and a vendetta against former student Gomez Addams."

Here's the official logline for "Wednesday":

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.