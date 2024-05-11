Star Trek's Doug Jones Pulled Off A Disgusting Practical Effect For Hocus Pocus

After years of portraying fantastical creatures, I'm glad Doug Jones finally felt comfortable enough to appear as his regular self in "The Shape of Water." While his acting career began in the late 1980s, it wasn't until the '90s that the tall, lanky maestro of disguise found his niche performing in prosthetics. His minor role as "Thin Clown" in "Batman Returns" aside, though, it was Jones' turn as William "Billy" Butcherson in director Kenny Ortega's cult 1993 fantasy comedy "Hocus Pocus" that put the actor — who recently played the Kelpien Starfleet officer Saru on "Star Trek: Discovery" — squarely on the map.

Billy, as we come to learn, is a ponytailed gentleman from the 17th century who was poisoned by the witch Winifred Sanderson (Bette Midler). She also proceeded to stitch his shut mouth to keep him quiet, even in death. Why so harsh? "Hocus Pocus" implies that Billy was Winifred's lover before getting frisky with one of the other Sanderson sisters, Sarah, aka the horny one (Sarah Jessica Parker), prompting Winifred to murder him in revenge. However, in "Hocus Pocus 2," Billy clarifies that while he and Winifred did kiss one time, they were never a real thing and Winifred was merely jealous when Billy fell for Sarah instead.

Witchy love triangles aside, Winifred revives Billy's undead corpse when she and her siblings return from the grave 300 years after being executed for their crimes (including, but not limited to, magically draining the life out of children, so don't go feeling too sorry for Winifred). Rather that do her bidding, though, Billy slices his lips apart and tells her off the first chance he gets. He even spits some moths in her direction for good measure.

That wasn't movie magic, either. Those were actual living insects (specifically butterflies).