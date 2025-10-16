How Real Life AI Changed The Creation Of Tron: Ares [Exclusive]

Thematically speaking, "Tron" was years ahead of its time when released in 1982, anticipating debates we're currently plagued with regarding artificial intelligence, curating our digital identity, data privacy, and the growing influence of tech giants outside of the tech sector. More significantly, it was cinema's first serious attempt to visualize the digital realm, then dubbed "cyberspace" but now probably more commonly known as "the metaverse." Its wireframe landscapes and black-and-neon palette may read as retro-futurist kitsch, but the film's visual language has proven remarkably durable, inspiring countless imitators and earning its place as a landmark in the evolution of digital world-building on screen.

And it worked — because the original "Tron" and, to some extent, "Tron: Legacy" of 2010, are films that personify the mysterious and sometimes confusing landscapes of technology, albeit back when the general public didn't really have a clue about how any of it functioned.

Now, in 2025, when "Tron: Ares" has hit theaters, it's during a time when babies understand how to find their favorite show by clicking on app images on an iPad, and we have people suffering from ChatGPT psychosis in full-blown romantic relationships with AI companions. Critics have been mixed about the effectiveness of "Tron: Ares," and there's been much discussion centered on the seeming box office poison of Jared Leto, but the fact that our collective understanding of technology has "caught up" to "Tron" certainly complicated things, especially concerning artificial intelligence. According to screenwriter Jesse Wigutow, it directly impacted how the "Ares" script took shape.