Why Ryan Murphy Included That Mindhunter Easter Egg In Monster: The Ed Gein Story

To clarify: Douglas and Ressler are the real-life counterparts of the fictional Ford and Tench, and the pair helped to create the FBI's Behavioral Crimes Unit and create a methodology for tracking down serial killers in the real world. (If that sounds familiar, it's probably because Douglas is also the inspiration for the Will Graham character from "Red Dragon" and the "Hannibal" TV series.) But while fans who are desperate for that canceled "Mindhunter" season 3 (either that or the proposed "Mindhunter" movies) might enjoy seeing a watered-down version of the show, it honestly feels bizarre seeing that ultra-grounded world cross streams with the supermarket tabloid gloss of "Monster."

While it's understandable that anyone would want to pay homage to the absolute greatness of Fincher's directorial style and the genius that is "Mindhunter," the only thing "Monster" really accomplishes by directly copying the series this way is a pale imitation. Really, "Monster" and "Mindhunter" take such wildly different approaches to their heavy and sensitive material that seeing them juxtaposed in the "Ed Gein" finale is truly confounding. "Mindhunter" might be fictionalized, but it still deals with real-life history and serial killers. That's also why it takes great care to avoid re-traumatizing the actual victims of the murderers it depicts, all while avoiding playing into harmful tropes. The same can definitely not be said of Murphy and Brennan's show, though. "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" not only plays fast and loose with the facts, but it also continues to demonize transgender women via the deeply harmful "killer crossdresser" trope (see also: "The Silence of the Lambs"). Maybe Murphy should simply leave the serial killer storytelling to Fincher — we'd all be better off.

"Monster" and "Mindhunter" are both streaming on Netflix.