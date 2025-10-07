5 Biggest Details Monster: The Ed Gein Story Leaves Out About The True Story
This article contains discussions of addiction, child abuse, and mental health.
Also called the Butcher of Plainfield and the Plainfield Ghoul, serial killer Ed Gein is one of the most infamous serial killers in American history by a mile ... so, it's not surprising that Ian Brennan saw fit to chronicle this horrifying man's actions for the third season of Ryan Murphy's "Monster" anthology series on Netflix. Specifically titled "Monster: The Ed Gein Story," the miniseries stars "Sons of Anarchy" standout Charlie Hunnam as the killer himself alongside a supporting cast that includes Vicky Krieps (known for "Phantom Thread" and "Old"), "The White Lotus" supporting player Tom Hollander, and TV legend Laurie Metcalf, among others.
Gein, as you might know, inspired villains in major horror movies like "Psycho" (serving as the blueprint for Anthony Perkins' unsettling mama's boy Norman Bates), "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" (Leatherface makes for an oddly perfect Gein stand-in), and, perhaps most notably, "The Silence of the Lambs" (where Ted Levine's Buffalo Bill pays strange homage to the prolific murderer).
As with any adaptation, some details were changed about Gein's story — and some were left out entirely, including specific ones concerning Gein's father, some inconsistencies about a potential girlfriend, and the truth about the shrine to his mother (an aspect of Gein that was infamously repurposed for "Psycho"). If you just finished watching "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" and have questions about the real killer behind this tale, keep reading.
Ed Gein's late father was deeply abusive — and died before Monster starts
We see plenty of Ed Gein's severe and religious mother Augusta Gein (Laurie Metcalf) in "Monster: The Ed Gein Story," but it does omit a crucial piece of lore about the murderer — and it involves some seriously awful details about his father.
According to the Milwaukee Sentinel Journal, Gein's father, George Philip Gein, was an alcoholic who routinely abused a young Ed as well as his brother Henry, who was the older of the two. George Gein passed away in 1940 from heart failure, with no potential foul play involved. Because "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" begins its narrative in 1944, we don't learn all that much about George Gein's rampant abuse of his two children, but the fact remains that a child who suffers abuse at the hands of a parent and never receives any sort of mental health treatment to grapple with that trauma is, potentially, predisposed to becoming violent in their own adulthood. There are plenty of gruesome details in "Monster: The Ed Gein Story," so it's interesting that the show leaves this out.
There's truly no way to know if Ed Gein killed his own brother
In the narrative of "Monster: The Ed Gein Story," Charlie Hunnam's Ed is overcome with rage when his brother Henry (Hudson Oz) reveals that he's going to leave Ed, Augusta, and the Gein family farm behind to run away with a woman that he loves. Furious, Ed hits his brother in the head with a heavy log, and though it's not clear whether or not he actually intended to kill Henry, the damage is done, so Ed sets a fire surrounding his brother's dead body to cover up the crime.
The reality is ... probably different. Though History.com, in Gein's bio, notes that his brother Henry died in a fire "under mysterious circumstances [...] in 1944," Encyclopedia Britannica says that the brothers constantly clashed, specifically over Augusta. (Ed was a devoted follower of their mother's strict teachings, believing her horrible stances on unmarried women and sin, while Henry was more dubious of her claims.) It's also noted here that Henry Gein's cause of death was officially ruled as "asphyxiation," not a blow to the head, which likely means that the show took a liberty here. Still, Henry Gein never got an autopsy, so we may never know.
The truth behind Adeline Watkins in real life and on Monster: The Ed Gein Story
One of the biggest discrepancies in "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" centers around Adeline Watkins, a woman that the real Ed Gein may or may not have dated who, on the show, is played by Suzanna Son ("Fear Street: Prom Queen"). Within "Monster," Adeline is quite aware of Ed's proclivities, and she even aids and encourages him; in one of the show's most viscerally upsetting sequences (which is saying something), she suggests that he might enjoy the act of necrophilia, and she constantly supports his violent acts.
In real life, Adeline might not have been as committed to her relationship with Ed as she is on the show, and according to her, she didn't know anything about Ed's violence. In a reprinted article from the Minneapolis Tribune, Watkins called Gein "good and kind and sweet" and said that, while they discussed famous serial killers and their crimes — and Gein explained precisely how famous killers ended up getting caught — she didn't know anything more. Sure, Watkins could have been lying, but have you ever heard the saying about hearing hoofbeats and not assuming it's zebras? Watkins was probably innocent in all of this, particularly because she ultimately walked back statements about the seriousness of their relationship (via People Magazine).
What was really happening with Ed Gein's shrine to his late mother?
Everything about Ed Gein in every on-screen representation of Ed Gein comes back to his mother Augusta — who, again, is played by Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Laurie Metcalf. According to a 1957 article about the serial killer in Time Magazine, Augusta was a domineering woman who singlehandedly controlled the entire Gein family with her strict beliefs, claiming that "loose" women were the cause of society's ills and that there would be another Biblical flood caused by the behavior of said loose women. Obviously, this affected a young Ed Gein's approach to women ... but what about the shrine he builds to Augusta after her death in 1945 from a stroke, seen fictionalized in movies like "Psycho" and specifically on "Monster: The Ed Gein Story?"
According to Investigation Discovery, all Gein really did was board up his mother's room and leave it perfectly preserved. (Apparently, he saved his much more twisted acts for the women he brutalized.) "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" pulls a full "Psycho" and lets Adeline discover Augusta's propped up body on the Gein farm, which, again, probably didn't happen.
Ed Gein's gravestone disappeared gradually and then all at once
The last major omission from "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" actually focuses on Gein's grave, which can be seen in the final moments of the miniseries as some macabre, true crime-obsessed fans gather around it for a Halloween picnic before they tie a rope around it and steal it by using a truck. In reality, Gein's grave was an object of fascination for true crime fans, but here's what really went down with it.
According to a 2000 report in The New York Post, "fans" (?!) of Ed Gein had been chipping away bits and pieces of his gravestone for a long time until the entire thing was stolen from its cemetery in Plainview, Wisconsin. Currently, as The Tab reports, Gein rests in an unmarked grave to try and deter any further theft or vandalism.
"Monster: The Ed Gein Story" is now streaming on Netflix.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.