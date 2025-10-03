How Charlie Hunnam Recreated Ed Gein's Disturbing Voice For Netflix's Monster Role

Ryan Murphy is at it again, folks, and this time he's brought actor Charlie Hunnam along for the ride. The television empire built up by the endlessly efficient writer/producer/showrunner extraordinaire spans the likes of "Glee," "American Horror Story," "9-1-1," and, of course, the recent "Monster" anthology series. After the true-crime show previously explored the depths of killers such as Jeffrey Dahmer and Erik and Lyle Menendez, this latest installment stars Hunnam as Ed Gein — a real-life villain no less monstrous, but one that the general public knows far less about (comparatively speaking, at least). That posed a bit of a challenge for the creative team, Hunnam included, though it also gave rise to as chilling and memorable a performance as any in his career thus far.

Days before all eight episodes of "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" premiered on Netflix, Variety published an interview with Hunnam where he delved into his portrayal of the serial killer and grave-robber. Of the little that has been preserved about Gein, who was active up until his arrest in 1957, we do know that the notorious figure had a distinctive and unforgettable voice. Hunnam sought to bring this to life in the Netflix series, which makes for one of the many early surprises in the premiere. According to Hunnam, a native of Northern England, "The voice needed to be really specific. But I don't think any of us really had an idea of what that was."

That is, until Hunnam managed to get his hands on a rare recording that even the show's "best researchers" couldn't find.