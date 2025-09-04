The Real-Life Inspiration Behind Countless Horror Movies Is Heading To Netflix

Ryan Murphy and Netflix are teaming up to tell the story of one of the most infamous serial killers of all time, Ed Gein. That name may sound familiar to true-crime buffs. He's not quite as big of a name as, say, Ted Bundy, but "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" seeks to tell the tale of this highly influential individual. Gein's real-life crimes went on to inspire some of the greatest works of horror cinema ever made, which is something the show is very much leaning into.

An unrecognizable Charlie Hunnam ("Sons of Anarchy") plays Ed Gein in this latest edition of the "Monster" anthology series. The new trailer, which you can check out above, offers a look at him in action. Much of the imagery might look familiar, including skin used as a lampshade and the creepy way that Gein calls out to his mother. That's because Gein was used as the inspiration for characters in Tobe Hooper's "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" and Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho," as well as Jonathan Demme's "The Silence of the Lambs."

For those unfamiliar with Ed Gein, he confessed to two murders that took place in the 1950s, admitting responsibility for killing bar owner Mary Hogan in 1954 and hardware store owner Bernice Worden in 1957. He was suspected in several others, but was convicted for the murder of Hogan. That, however, is just the tip of the iceberg. Gein was also a grave robber who used human body parts to furnish his home, including using skulls as bowls. Series co-creator Ian Brennan, speaking to Tudum, explained why telling Gein's story was challenging: