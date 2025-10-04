The One Famous Killer Ryan Murphy Won't Tackle In Netflix's Monster

Murphy is correct in that there's really nothing more you can do with Bundy that hasn't already been extensively covered elsewhere. Netflix already has the 2019 film "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," which stars Zac Efron as Bundy, as well as the docuseries "Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes." But even if these didn't exist, tackling Bundy's story through the highly exploitative "Monster" format would come across as wrong and insensitive. It's sensationalism in the guise of what or who the real monsters are.

In that same Variety piece, Murphy also mentioned that while he doesn't have any immediate intent to make a "Monster" season centered on Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, it's in his "maybe one day" file. His comments come across as extra ghoulish given there's been no conclusive proof by the courts, but hey, maybe they'll find something worthy for television binging. The fact that Murphy has to contemplate which famous killers he wants to highlight for his Netflix paycheck, proven or otherwise, gets at the root of the issue of "Monster" as a franchise. At what point are we doing this to understand them, and at what point are we straight up lionizing the tragic events at the center of its "character studies?" The show has also come under fire in previous seasons for making the victims' families learn about its grisly and often inaccurate depictions pretty much in real time. If you reach out to more than 20 families involved with the crime and receive no word back (via Variety), then maybe that's a sign to stop doing what you're doing.

Every episode of "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" is now streaming on Netflix.