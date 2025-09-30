Why Monster Creator Ryan Murphy Won't Make A Luigi Mangione TV Series (For Now)

Ryan Murphy's "Monster" franchise has generated loads of views and notoriety for Netflix. The first season got the series off to a grisly start by documenting the vile crimes of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, then made an interesting pivot to Lyle and Erik Menendez's murders of their parents (who allegedly abused their sons). Who, exactly, were the monsters here?

This year, Murphy returned to the serial killer milieu with "Monster: The Ed Gein Story," which dives into the sordid tale of Ed Gein, who, along with murdering women, engaged in grave robbing and body snatching. Given that Tobe Hooper's "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" was based in part on Gein's actions, Murphy's series is gaining extra attention from horror fans. But if he wants to put up record numbers, the next season would be about Luigi Mangione, the young man who allegedly shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

You can forget about that for now. In a recent interview with Variety, Murphy said Mangione was never a possibility for season 3 because he's still a bit of an enigma. "We know nothing about him," said Murphy. "There was nothing to write — we didn't have information yet. Maybe something will come out in the trial." He did add that Mangione's name is in his "maybe one day" file.

Though we know Murphy currently has no plans for a Mangione season, there's no harm in speculating how one would play out.